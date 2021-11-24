Samsung bumps One UI 4.0 update to December 6 for Canadians

If you’ve been patiently waiting for Samsung’s One UI 4.0 update to roll out to your Samsung phone, looks like you’ll need to wait longer.

With the November 23rd release date come and gone now, Samsung Canada’s blog post points to December 6th, 2021 as the new release date for One UI 4.0 The update will start rolling out to Canadian Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra devices on that day (assuming there are no more delays).

“We are committed to giving everyone access to the best mobile experiences possible, as soon as possible,” said Janghyun Yoon, executive vice president and head of the software platform team at Samsung’s mobile communications business. However, the company didn’t give a reason for the delayed One UI 4.0 launch in Canada.

The One UI 4.0 update will bring new theming options, a refreshed keyboard, new privacy settings, new emoji, GIFs, stickers and more. Plus, there will be new home screen icons, menus, buttons and backgrounds. Moreover, One UI 4.0 runs on top of Android 12.

Previously, Samsung released One UI 4.0 on November 15th, but update schedules published by Telus and Rogers indicated the update wouldn’t arrive until November 23rd in Canada.

Source: Samsung