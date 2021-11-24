Grab outdoor tech gear at the MEC Black Friday sale for up to 50% off

As Canadians, we appreciate warm clothing and gear that holds up in the wilderness. Thankfully, that’s what MEC is all about. You can save big with the outdoor gear sale at MEC this Black Friday with discounts of up to 50 percent.

The sale includes discounts on smartwatches, cameras, and outdoor clothing. If you’re looking for an outdoor oriented piece of tech, you can find savings on top brands including Garmin, GoPro, and The North Face.

Check out our curated list of the best deals below:

GoPro HERO8 Black: $329.97 (save $70)

GoPro Casey Semi Hard Camera Case: $55.96 (save $15)

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $297.97 (save $200)

Garmin Forerunner 245: $289.97 (save $130)

Garmin Venu SQ: $189.97 (save $90)

Coal Ergo Face Mask: $11.93 (save $14)

Outdoor Research Helium Down Hoodie: $264.97 (save $85)

The North Face McMurdo Parka – Men’s: $363.97 (save $115)

MEC Gradient Sling Pack: $21.93 (save $19)

Smartwool Performance Snow Full Cushion Canada Flag OTC Socks: $23.97 (save $9)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.