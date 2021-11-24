The pandemic reportedly disrupted Google’s plan to launch Pixel 5 with Tensor

There have been rumours for a while now that Google’s Pixel 5 ‘flagship’ wasn’t supposed to launch with the mid-range Snapdragon 765G like it did. However, according to a new video from Marques Brownlee (MKBHD on YouTube), the Pixel 5 was actually supposed to ship with Google’s Tensor processor.

Brownlee dropped a massive 30+ minute video going back over every Nexus and Pixel phone. Towards the end of that video (at 29:41, to be precise), Brownlee says he’s heard from “people at Google” that Tensor was supposed to launch in the Pixel 5. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing supply chain disruptions upended that plan. Google switched to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G at the last moment.

Android Authority, which first covered Brownlee’s comments, noted that it’s unclear whether the Pixel 5 Tensor chip was the same as what’s now in the Pixel 6. Android Police, however, reports that leaks indicate the Pixel 5 Tensor was slightly different than what launched in the Pixel 6.

Regardless, it’s interesting to think about how a Tensor-equipped Pixel 5 may have shaken things up for Google. Although the Pixel 5 was generally considered a good phone, its Snapdragon 765G made it difficult to call a flagship. In some ways, the Pixel 6 line appears to be completely opposite to the Pixel 5, forgoing things like a small size option, a unique, textured backplate and other little features in favour of a more generic “premium flagship” glass sandwich.

If you’re interested, you can check out Brownlee’s full Nexus/Pixel video here.

Source: MKBHD (YouTube), Via: Android Authority, Android Police