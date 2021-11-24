BlackBerry, L-Spark partner on third cohort of accelerator program

Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry and Canada’s largest software-as-a-service accelerator, L-Spark, announced a third phase of their joint accelerate program.

The BlackBerry x L-Spark accelerator aims to grow Canadian technology companies focused on connected vehicle solutions. The third phase follows successful first and second cohorts. Once again, the accelerator will help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grow their businesses and bring new products to market with BlackBerry’s QNX technology.

However, new this time around is that selected companies will gain access to BlackBerry’s Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, BlackBerry IVY. BlackBerry announced IVY in December 2020 as part of a multi-year global agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS). “IVY is a vehicle first, cloud connected software platform that presents vehicle data in a normalized format” and that data can be fed into applications on-vehicle and in the cloud.

Applications will stay open until March 7th, 2022. Then, BlackBerry and L-Spark will host a selection day where they will choose up to six companies to join the third cohort of the program.

Image credit: L-Spark

Source: BlackBerry