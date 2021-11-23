Save up to 30 percent on select Turtle Beach headphones at Amazon

If you’re looking for a new gaming headset (or you’re shopping for a gamer in need of a headset), Amazon has discounts on a few Turtle Beach headphones right now.

First, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600-series are on sale for 19 percent off. The 600X variant offers support for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, while the 600P variant supports PlayStation 5 and 4. Both versions clock in at $109.96, down from $136.48:

If those headsets don’t cut it for you, Turtle Beach has some other options on sale too. There’s the Recon 500 multiplatform wired headset for $69.99 (30 percent off), Earforce Stealth 700P for $163.30 (18 percent off) and the Recon 70 for $44.99 (10 percent off for both Xbox and PlayStation).

You can check out the full Turtle Beach store on Amazon’s website for deals on several headsets across the company’s product lineup.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Amazon