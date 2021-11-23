What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in December 2021

In December 2021, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including the second season of the Witcher, Queer Eye season 6, Cobra Kai season 4, seven of the Fast and Furious movies, several Christmas films and more.
Below is all the new content coming to the streaming service in December:
Coming Soon
- Decoupled — Netflix Series (India)
December 1st
- Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: Stone Ocean (Japan) — Netflix Anime
- Kayko and Kokosh (Poland) — Netflix Family
- Kayko and Kokosh: season 2 (Poland) —Netflix Family
- Lost in Space: season 3 — Netflix Series
- The Power of the Dog — Netflix Film
- The Big Lebowski
- Bridesmaids
- The Croods
- Deck the Halls
- Home
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie
- Les Misérables: The Stages Concert
- Love Actually
- Meet Joe Black
- Notting Hill
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Queen & Slim
- Reservoir Dogs
- Schindler’s List
- Spartacus
- Spider-Man 3
- Tears of the Sun
- Trolls
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- Wild Wild West
December 2nd
- Coyotes (Belgium) — Netflix Series
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Single All The Way — Netflix Film
- The Whole Truth (Thailand) — Netflix Film
December 3rd
- Cobalt Blue (India) — Netflix Film
- Coming Out Colton — Netflix Series
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: season 4 — Netflix Family
- Money Heist: part 5, volume 2 (Spain) — Netflix Series
- Mixtape — Netflix Film
- Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: volume 2 (Spain) — Netflix Documentary
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Fast & Furious
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
- Workin’ Moms: season 5
December 6th
- David and the Elves (Poland) — Netflix Film
- Voir — Netflix Documentary
December 7th
- Centaurworld: season 2 — Netflix Family
- Go Dog Go: season 2 — Netflix Family
- Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) — Netflix Comedy
December 8th
- Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas (Germany) — Netflix Comedy
- Titans: season 3 — Netflix Series
December 9th
- Asakusa Kid (Japan) — Netflix Film
- Bathtubs Over Broadway
- Bonus Family: season 4 (Sweden) — Netflix Series
- The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos (Brazil) — Netflix Documentary
- The Grudge
December 10th
- Anonymously Yours (Mexico) — Netflix Film
- Aranyak (India) — Netflix Series
- Back to the Outback — Netflix Film
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral — Netflix Series
- Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) — Netflix Series
- Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Series
- Still Out of My League (Italy) — Netflix Film
- Two (Spain) — Netflix Film
- The Unforgivable — Netflix Film
December 11th
- The Hungry and the Hairy (South Korea) — Netflix Series
December 12th
- Just Mercy
December 14th
- The Future Diary (Japan) — Netflix Series
- Russel Howard: Lubricant (England) — Netflix Comedy
- StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (Canada) — Netflix Family
December 15th
- Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Filipe (Spain) — Netflix Series
- The Hand of God (Italy) — Netflix Film
- Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: season 1, part 2
- Masha and the Bear: season 5
- Selling Tampa — Netflix Series
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Superstore: season 6
- Taxi Driver
December 16th
- A California Christmas: City Lights — Netflix Film
- A Naija Christmas (Nigeria) — Netflix Film
- Aggretsuko: season 4 (Japan) — Netflix Anime
- Puff Wonders of the Reef — Netflix Documentary
December 17th
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: season 6: Homecoming — Netflix Family
- The Witcher: season 2 —Netflix Series
December 18th
- The Bossy Baby
- Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (South Korea) — Netflix Series
- Gemini Man
December 19th
- What Happened in Oslo (Norway) — Netflix Series
December 20th
- Elite Shorts Stories: Samuel Omar (Spain) — Netflix Series
December 21st
- Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster — Netflix Comedy
- Grumpy Christmas (Mexico) — Netflix Film
December 22nd
- Emily in Paris: season 2 — Netflix Series
- Little Women (2019)
December 23rd
- Elite Short Stories: Patrick (Spain) — Netflix Series
December 24th
- 1000 Miles from Christmas — Netflix Film
- Don’t Look Up — Netflix Film
- Minnal Murali (India) — Netflix Film
- The Silent Sea (South Korea) — Netflix Series
- Stand By Me Doraemon 2 (Japan) — Netflix Film
December 25th
- Single’s Inferno (South Korea) — Netflix Series
- Jimmy Carr: his Dark Material — Netflix Comedy
- Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis — Netflix Documentary
December 26th
- Lulli (Brazil) — Netflix Film
December 28th
- Word Party Presents: Math! — Netflix Family
December 29th
- Anxious People — Netflix Series
- Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer — Netflix Documentary
December 30th
- Kitz (Germany) — Netflix Series
- Hilda and the Mountain King (England) — Netflix Film
December 31st
- Cobra Kai: season 4 — Netflix Series
- The Lost Daughter — Netflix Film
- Queer Eye: season 6 — Netflix Series
- Stay Close (England) — Netflix Series
- Seal Team — Netflix Film
Leaving Netflix in December
- Halt and Catch Fire: seasons 1-4 (December 13th)
- Saint Seiya: seasons 1-6 (December 14th)
- Suits: seasons 1-9 (December 30th)
- Family Guy: season 12 (December 31st)
- Modern Family: seasons 1-9 (December 31st)
- New Girls: seasons 1-7 (Decemeber 31st)
- Sons of Anarchy: seasons 1-7 (December 31st)