Best Buy’s best Black Friday audio deals can save you up to 60 percent

If you’re looking for a great deal this Black Friday, the audio sale at Best Buy has you covered.

As I write this, I have a pair of headphones on blasting music to drown out the noise of my neighbours making what must be the loudest dinner in the history of humankind. I never knew so many ingredients could be blended, mixed, and diced. It’s times like this that I love switching over to my wireless noise-cancelling headphones to block out the world entirely.

If you’re like me and you need a good pair of headphones — or Bluetooth speaker — now’s the time. Best Buy has savings up to 60% off their audio gear for Black Friday.

We’ve curated a list of the best deals below to get you the best savings.

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $140)

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $189.99 (save $50)

JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $59.99 (save $30)

Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $179.99 (save $170)

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $99.99 (save $150)

Sennheiser HD 458BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $129.99 (save $100)

Sony WF-1000XM3 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $199.99 (save $100)

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Skyline Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $199.99 (save $200)

Let us know in the comments if you manage to snag any great deals!

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.