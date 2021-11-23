fbpx
Adele gets Spotify to respect album track lists

When Adele asks for something, she gets it

By Brad Bennett @thebradfad
Nov 23, 20216:16 PM EST
Spotify has finally replaced its giant shuffle button with a play button on album pages in its app. If you want to thank anyone for this, you can thank Adele.

The British superstar asked the streaming service for the change, and I assume since her album is making Spotify tons of money, it complied. Notably, Adele’s last album, 25, was one of the most popular albums of the year and when it launched, it wasn’t even on streaming services.

In all seriousness, this is a change that needed to happen and I’m glad Adele finally got Spotify to respect the tracklist.

Source: Adele

