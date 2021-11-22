Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 is $70 off on Amazon and Best Buy

You can buy an Oculus Quest 2 from Amazon or Best Buy and get a $70 digital credit.

The promotion is applicable to both the new 128GB variant introduced in August and the 256GB storage version.

The 128GB Quest 2 is currently listed for $399.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. With the new promotion, you get a $70 digital discount, essentially bringing the price down to $329.99. Similarly, the 256GB headset is listed for $549.99, but with the promotion applied, you spend $479.99.

Purchase the Oculus Quest 2 from Amazon before November 29th with promo code ‘OCULUS70,’ and you’ll receive an email with your digital discount.

Purchase the Oculus Quest 2 from Best Buy and you’ll receive an email with a $70 Best Buy eGift card. If you decide to purchase the Quest 2 in-store, you’ll get a physical $70 eGift card on the spot.

It’s worth noting that last December, a small number of Oculus Quest 2 users experienced skin irritation due to the VR headset’s foam cushion gasket, prompting Facebook to halt the headset’s sale. Further, the company issued a voluntary joint recall with Health Canada and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to replace the facial foam gasket. The VR headset has since been redesigned to solve this issue and rereleased.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon