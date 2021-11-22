Get up to 300,000 PC Optimum points when you purchase a Pixel 6

The Mobile Shop is offering a solid PC Optimum point offer on Google’s new Google Pixel 6.
First shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘mysttz,’ the Pixel 6 is available for $0 upfront and can net you 250,000 to 300,000 PC Optimum points, determined by your carrier choice.
Check out the breakdown below:
- Bell: $0 upfront, $25/month financing — You earn 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $26.17/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $25/month financing — You earn 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $25/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $0 upfront, $26/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $0 upfront, $25/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points
Apart from the Pixel 6, TheMobileShop has a bunch of other devices with similar PC Optimum Point offers. Check them out below:
iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB
- Bell: $0 upfront, $66.46/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $795 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
iPhone 13 Pro 128GB
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $60.17/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $644 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
iPhone 13 128GB
- Bell: $0 upfront, $47.29/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $47.29/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $47.29/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $335 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $335 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
iPhone 13 mini 128GB
- Bell: $0 upfront, $33.83/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $33.83/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $33.83/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $33.83/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $20 upfront, $33/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $0 upfront, $33.83/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB
- Bell: $0 upfront, $60/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $58.88/month financing — You earn 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $60/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $640 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $648 upfront, $33 per month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $640 upfront, $33.33 per month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
iPhone 12 Pro 128GB
- Bell: $0 upfront, $54/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $52.42/month financing — You earn 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $48.42/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $496 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum Points
- Koodo: $384 upfront, $33/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $376 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
iPhone 12 128GB
- Bell: $0 upfront, $43.75/month financing — You earn 400,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $33/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $39.08/month financing — You earn 350,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $250 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC optimum points
- Koodo: $0 upfront, $33/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $138 upfront, $33.33/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
iPhone 12 mini 64GB
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
iPhone 11 64GB
- Bell: $0 upfront, $29.17/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $29.13/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $29.17/month financing — You earn 250,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $29.17/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $0 upfront, $29/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points
- Freedom: $0 upfront, $22/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $0 upfront, $29.17/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points
iPhone XR 64GB
- Bell: $0 upfront, $25/month financing — You earn 450,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $25/month financing — You earn 450,000 PC Optimum points
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB
- Bell: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You earn 150,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You earn 150,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You earn 150,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $0 upfront, $35/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB
- Bell: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 300,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Freedom: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 150,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
TCL 20 Pro 5G 256GB
- Bell: $0 upfront, $19.95/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $20/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $19.95/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $0 upfront, $20/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
TCL 20S
- Bell: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $0 upfront, $15/month financing — You earn 200,000 PC Optimum points
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Bell: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Telus: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 100,000 PC Optimum points
- Rogers: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 75,000 PC Optimum points
- Virgin Plus: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points
- Koodo: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points
- Freedom: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 150,000 PC Optimum points
- Fido: $0 upfront, $10/month financing — You earn 50,000 PC Optimum points
Source: The Mobile Shop Via: RedFlagDeals