Dune will stream on PVOD services on December 3

Science fiction film Dune will be available on PVOD on December 3rd and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD on January 11th in the United States.

It’s more than likely that the movie will also release on PVOD in Canada on the same date. While Dune was available on HBO Max in the U.S., given it’s been 31 days since its theatrical run, the critically acclaimed movie has since been pulled from the service.

Like other Warner Media HBO Max films, Dune will likely make its way to Bell’s Crave streaming service after its PVOD window expires.

The movie is directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya Coleman and more.

Back in early November, TorrentFreak reported that Dune was the most pirated movie in the world. That said, the film still managed to earn over $354 million USD (about $449 million CAD). The film also played at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival back in September.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: DiscussingFilm