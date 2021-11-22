Get one month free of Disney+ when you buy Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

You can now get one month of Disney+free with the purchase of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

When you buy the game, link it with your Square Enix Members account, and then input your account information when you boot up the title, you’ll recieve an email with all the information required to access the free month.

Here’s how it works:

If you don’t have a Square Enix Members account, you can easily make one by clicking here.

Once you do that, you have two options.

Startup the game and input your Square Enix Members account information in the Square Enix members option in the menu.

Or, login into the Square Enix Members account here and link it to the platform account that owns the game or your Steam account.

Following that, you’ll get an email with a link with an embedded promo code to redeem on Disney.

This deal is available in Canada and the U.S., and you must at least be 18 years old. The rewards are only available to new or returning customers to Disney+, and you have to sign up for a Square Enix Members account and link the accounts before December 31st.

It’s also worth noting that after one month, you’ll be automatically renewed if you don’t cancel. If you already own the game, you can still get the offer by linking it to your Square Enix account.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is on sale at Best Buy for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One for $44.99. For more on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, check out Brad Shankar’s in-depth look at the game.

