fbpx
Deals

Canada Computers pre-Black Friday sale discounts monitors, desktops and more

This November, the deals never stop

By Brad Bennett @thebradfad
Nov 22, 20214:41 PM EST
0 comments

Canada Computers is basically throwing an all-out blitz at holiday shoppers.

While this makes it difficult to truly gauge how low a price will go, it does provide several early deals for anyone looking to shop before ‘Black Friday.’

Some of our favourite deals from the company’s website can be found below:

Source: Canada Computers, Red Flag Deals

Comments