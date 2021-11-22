Canada Computers pre-Black Friday sale discounts monitors, desktops and more

Canada Computers is basically throwing an all-out blitz at holiday shoppers.
While this makes it difficult to truly gauge how low a price will go, it does provide several early deals for anyone looking to shop before ‘Black Friday.’
Some of our favourite deals from the company’s website can be found below:
- MSI Trident 3 gaming desktop — $1,899 (save $200)
HP Pavillion Gaming desktop — $1,849 (save $150)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X — $349 (save $40)
- Netgear Nighthawk R7000p — $119 (save $$110)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800x — $419 (save $200)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet — $229 (save $100)
- WD 2TB external harddrive — $84 (save $25)
- Arlo Video doorbell — $129 (save $70)
- GSkill Ripjaws V series 32GB — $129 (save $25)
- Gigabyte M27 display — $334 (save $175)The retailer’s full flyer is available here.
Source: Canada Computers, Red Flag Deals