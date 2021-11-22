Apple reveals Black Friday deals, offers free gift cards with some purchases

Apple has revealed its upcoming ‘Black Friday’ deals, and as expected, they include free gift cards with specific device purchases.
However, if you’re looking for a more recently released Apple device, these deals might not be for you. For example, the newest item on the list is the AirPods (3rd-gen).
Apple’s Black Friday gift card offers are as follows (all devices are still full price):
- iPhone SE — $70 gift card
- iPhone 12 — $70 gift card
- iPhone 12 mini — $70 gift card
AirPods
- The Apple AirPods section in its digital flyer says you can get up to $105 in gift cards, but I’d expect that is only for the AirPods Max. I’m guessing that the other models will qualify for closer to $40-$50 back in gift cards.
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch SE — $70 gift card
- Apple Watch Series 3 — $70 gift card
iPad
- 11-inch iPad Pro — $140 gift card
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro — $140 gift card
Mac
- Mac mini — $140 gift card
- MacBook Air — $140 gift card
- 13-inch MacBook Pro — $140 gift card
- 27-inch iMac — $280 gift card
Apple TV
- Apple TV 4K — $70 gift card
- Apple TV HD — $70 gift card
Beats
- Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones — $70 gift card
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones — $70 gift card
Accessories
Apple says that some of its first-party gear will also qualify for gift cards up to $70 depending on what you purchase:
- Apple Pencil
- Keyboard Folio
- MagSafe Duo charger
- AirTag
- Magic Keyboard
