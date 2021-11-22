Apple reveals Black Friday deals, offers free gift cards with some purchases

Apple has revealed its upcoming ‘Black Friday’ deals, and as expected, they include free gift cards with specific device purchases.

However, if you’re looking for a more recently released Apple device, these deals might not be for you. For example, the newest item on the list is the AirPods (3rd-gen).

Apple’s Black Friday gift card offers are as follows (all devices are still full price):

AirPods

The Apple AirPods section in its digital flyer says you can get up to $105 in gift cards, but I’d expect that is only for the AirPods Max. I’m guessing that the other models will qualify for closer to $40-$50 back in gift cards.

Apple Watch

iPad

Mac

Apple TV

Beats

Accessories

Apple says that some of its first-party gear will also qualify for gift cards up to $70 depending on what you purchase:

Apple Pencil

Keyboard Folio

MagSafe Duo charger

AirTag

Magic Keyboard MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Apple