Here are the free games hitting Amazon Prime Gaming in December 2021

Frostpunk and Journey to the Savage Planet are both free in December

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Nov 22, 20216:34 PM EST
Every month, Amazon Prime Gaming offers a selection of games at no additional cost to Prime subscribers.

In December, Prime members can snag the following nine free games:

  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
  • Frostpunk
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Football Manager 2021
  • Youtubers Life
  • Morkredd
  • Spellcaster University
  • Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
  • Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

As it’s still November, you still have time to grab games like Dragon Age Inquisition, Rise of the Tomb Raider and more until the end of the month.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is priced at $7.99/month or $79.99/year.

Source: Amazon Prime Gaming

