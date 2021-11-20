Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [Nov. 15-21]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.

We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

The Great (Season 2) [Exclusive Content]

Catherine prepares to give birth to the future of Russia.

The Great is based on Tony McNamara’s play of the same name and stars Elle Fanning (Super 8) and Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road).

Hulu premiere date: November 19th, 2021

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: November 20th, 2021

Genre: Historical comedy-drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Great here.

The Wheel of Time [Amazon Original]

A magician takes a group of five young people around the world, believing that one of them might hold the power to either save or destroy the world.

Based on Robert Jordan’s novel series of the same name, The Wheel of Time was developed by Rafe Judkins (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds), Madeleine Madden (Tidelands) and Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel).

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: November 19th, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Wheel of Time here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79 CAD/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Crave

Jagged

The second documentary in HBO’s Music Box series explores Ottawa-born singer-songwriter’s creation of her groundbreaking album, Jagged Little Pill.

The film features an in-depth interview with Morissette alongside never-before-seen archival material.

Crave premiere date: November 18th, 2021

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

Stream Jagged here.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

Four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College carry out sexually active lifestyles in between classes.

The Sex Lives of College Girls was created by Mindy Kaling (The Office) and Justin Noble (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and stars Pauline Chalamet (The King of Staten Island), Markham, Ontario’s Amrit Kaur (The D Cut), Reneé Rapp (the Mean Girls musical) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Walk Off).

Crave premiere date: November 18th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every week)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes to an hour each)

Stream The Sex Lives of College Girls here.

Star Trek: Discovery (Season 4)

Captain Burnham and the S.S. Discovery crew face a new threat that’s rocked both the Federation and non-Federation worlds.

Star Trek: Discovery was created by Bryan Fuller (Hannibal) and Alex Kurtzman (J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek movies) and stars Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Anthony Rapp (Rent) and Mary Wiseman (Longmire).

Crave premiere date: November 18th, 2021 (new episodes weekly)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: TBA

Stream Star Trek: Discovery here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Netflix

Cowboy Bebop [Netflix Original]

A ragtag group of bounty hunters hunts criminals in its spaceship.

Based on Hajime Yatate’s anime of the same name, Cowboy Bebop was developed by André Nemec (Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol) and stars John Cho (Harold & Kumar series), Mustafa Shakir (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World series).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 19th, 2021

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: Ten episodes (38 to 60 minutes each)

Stream Cowboy Bebop here.

Tick, Tick… Boom! [Netflix Original]

Fast approaching 30, a promising theatre composer balances his personal relationships and career in an effort to create something great.

Based on Rent creator Jonathan Larson’s semi-autographical musical of the same name, Tick, Tick… Boom! was directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and stars Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Robin de Jesús (In The Heights), Alexandra Shipp (Straight Outta Compton), Winnipeg-born Joshua Henry (Hamilton) and Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical).

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 19th, 2021

Genre: Musical drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 55 minutes

Stream Tick, Tick… Boom! here.

Tiger King 2 [Netflix Original]

The second season of Netflix’s smash hit docuseries offers more revelations in the wild saga of Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe.

Netflix Canada premiere date: November 19th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (40 to 45 minutes each)

Stream Tiger King 2 here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on watching this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Netflix