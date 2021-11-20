Rockstar apologizes for GTA trilogy issues, will relist classic versions on PC

Rockstar Games will make the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas available again as part of an effort to quell fan anger following the poor launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

GTA: The Trilogy, which features remastered versions of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas, hit consoles and PCs on November 11th. However, the trilogy arrived to anger from fans and customers over the poor state of the game. Complaints about weird or confusing visual changes, graphical glitches, bugs and other problems abound.

On Friday, Rockstar published a blog post apologizing for the state of the game and promising updates to fix the problems:

“Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games.

“The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”

Further, Rockstar says it has plans to address the technical issues and improve each game to “reach the level of quality that they deserve to be.” The updates will start with a “new Title Update” in the “coming days” for all versions of GTA: The Trilogy that will “address a number of issues.” Rockstar says it will update everyone once the update is live.

As for the classic PC versions of the three games, Rockstar says it will add them back to the Rockstar Store as a bundle. Plus, the company says everyone who purchased The Definitive Edition for PC through June 30, 2022 will receive the classic versions in their Rockstar Games Launcher library at no additional cost. Again, Rockstar says it will update people once the classic versions are back in the Rockstar Store.

Finally, Rockstar noted in the blog post that members of the development teams were being harassed on social media. While customers have every right to be upset over the issues with GTA: The Trilogy, that doesn’t mean it’s okay to harass people. Frankly, it’s shameful behaviour.

Source: Rockstar