Google Pixel 6a renders show smaller design, no headphone jack

Renders of a potential Pixel 6a design have arrived, showing off a new design direction for Google’s lower-cost ‘a’ Pixel line.

The renders come from Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks, via 91Mobiles) and show a Pixel 6a sporting a very similar design to Google’s recently launched Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. That means the camera bump bar is back, likely with a two-tone back panel like with the flagship Pixel phones.

Additionally, the renders show a centre hole-punch selfie camera cutout like on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It’s not clear if Google will actually do that with the 6a, but since the a-series typically sport a similar design to the current Pixel flagships, I’d say there’s a good chance the 6a will sport the centre selfie cam.

So… Here comes your very first and very early look at the #Google #Pixel6a! (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions) #FutureSquad On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/7kzPc5STEU pic.twitter.com/Us8H6haEh8 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 20, 2021

Interestingly, the renders don’t show a physical fingerprint sensor on the back of the Pixel 6a. If accurate, it could mean the 6a will use an in-display scanner like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6a renders also don’t show a headphone jack, which could be a significant shift for Google’s budget Pixel line. So far, every a-series Pixel has had a headphone jack — something Google has gone out of its way to highlight before.

Finally, the Pixel 6a reportedly measures in at 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm, suggesting it will sport a display around the 6.2-inch mark. That makes it a little smaller than the Pixel 6 at 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm with a 6.4-inch screen. That could make the Pixel 6a an option for those out there who like the Pixel 6 but want it in a smaller form factor (like me).

Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that these are just renders, and we’re still likely months away from an actual Pixel 6a launch, assuming Google releases a Pixel 6a at all. In other words, a lot of these details could change.

Source: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles Via: 9to5Google