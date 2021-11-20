Your Black Friday mega-list of tech deals from Best Buy is finally here

Best Buy’s official Black Friday sale has officially launched, and so now’s the time to score a major deal on tech gear for your home. Even better, with all the talk about shortages and empty shelves leading up to the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to get your gift shopping done.

Televisions

Samsung 70″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen OS Smart TV for $899.99 (save $400)

Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google for $1,999.99 (save $1,000)

Samsung 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,299.99 (save $400)

Sony X80J 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $1,099.99 (save $100)

Samsung 43″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $599.99 (save $50)

Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $899.99 (save $100)

Sony X80J 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV for $899.99 (save $100)

Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV for $1,599.99 (save $500)

Samsung 75″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV for $1,699.99 (save $300)

Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,049.99 (save $150)

Samsung 65″ 8K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV

Samsung 55″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $999.99 (save $200)

Desktop Computers

ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC for $2,099.99 (save $400)

ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC for $1,599.99 (save $200)

ASUS ROG Strix G10CE Gaming PC for $1,599.99 (save $250)

ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC for $1,899.99 (save $100)

Acer TC Desktop PC (Intel Core i5-11400/256GB SSD/8GB RAM) for $599.99 (save $200)

Acer TC Desktop PC (Intel Core i5-11400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM) for $599.99 (save $200)

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC for $1,349.99 (save $150)

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming PC for $2,499.99 (save $160)

HP Pavilion 24″ All-in-One Desktop for $999.99 (save $300)

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme Gaming PC for $1,949.99 (save $50)

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master Gaming PC for $1,949.99 (save $150)

HP Pavilion Gaming PC in Shadow Black for $899.99 (save $100)

Acer Aspire C 24″ Touchscreen All-in-One PC for $999.99 (save $400)

HP Omen 30L Gaming PC for $2,999.99 (save $300)

Monitors

LG 27″ FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $70)

Dell 31.5″ 1440p WQHD 165Hz 2ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 (save $300)

Dell 27″ 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $399.99 (save $400)

LG UltraGear 24″ FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $80)

LG UltraGear 31.5″ 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $499.99 (save $150)

Acer 23.8″ FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG VA LED Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $80)

Acer 23.8″ FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG VA LED Monitor for $159.99 (save $40)

Acer Nitro 27″ FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 (save $50)

Audio

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $140)

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $189.99 (save $50)

Soundbars

Sony HT-S350 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $329.99 (save $20)

Samsung HW-Q60T 360-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $349.99 (save $150)

Samsung HW-A550 410-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $249.99 (save $86)

Sony HT-G700 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $599.99 (save $100)

Samsung HW-Q850A 5.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $849.99 (save $550)

Samsung HW-Q700A 330-Watt 3.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $599.99 (save $200)

Fitness and recreation

Theragun Elite Bluetooth Handheld Percussive Massage Device for $399.99 (save $150)

Theragun PRO Handheld Percussive Massage Device for $539.99 (save $260)

Bowflex PR3000 Home Gym for $798.99 (save $500)

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike for $1,999.99 (save $600)

Segway Ninebot KickScooter G30P MAX Electric Scooter for $999.99 (save $200)

Hover-1 Ranger Hoverboard for $179.99 (save $80)

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Touchscreen Laptop for $549.99 (save $180)

HP 14″ Laptop in Natural Silver for $449.99 (save $130)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Laptop in Platinum Grey for $349.99 (save $200)

LG Gram 17″ Laptop in Obsidian Black for $1,799.99 (save $450)

HP x360 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $319.99 (save $130)

Acer Spin 11.6″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook $299.99 (save $150)

HP 14″ Laptop with 1 year of Microsoft 365 for $279.99 (save $70)

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4″ Touchscreen Laptop for $759.99 (save $140)

ROG Zephyrus G14 14″ Gaming Laptop for $1,599.99 (save $100)

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $899.99 (save $450)

HP Pavilion x360 14″ Touchscreen Laptop for $699.99 (save $150)

Alienware m15 R6 15.6″ Gaming Laptop for $2,599.99 (save $200)

MSI GP76 Leopard 17.3″ Gaming Laptop for $2,199.99 (save $100)

Dell Inspiron 15.6″ Laptop in Platinum Silver for $899.99 (save $100)

Dell XPS 13.4″ Touchscreen Laptop for $1,999.99 (save $150)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5″ for $1,999.99 (save $100)

Acer 17.3″ Chromebook for $399.99 (save $130)

Streaming devices

Google Chromecast (3rd Generation) for $29.99 (save $10)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (save $30)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote for $49.99 (save $25)

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote for $29.99 (save $30)

Memory and storage

Seagate One Touch 4TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive for $99.99 (save $30)

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $269.99 (save $150)

Computer accessories

ASUS 6-Stream Wireless AX5400 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $199.99 (save $100)

Corsair RM850X 850-Watt ATX Modular Power Supply for $154.99 (save $25)

Corsair K70 Rapidfire RGB MK.2 Backlit Low Profile Mechanical Cherry MX Speed Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 (save $100)

Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Backlit Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 (save $25)

Smart-home devices

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera for $379.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat for $249.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $199.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera for $199.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Wire-Free Video Doorbell for $169.99 (save $70)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System for $184.99 (save $145)

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle with 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 2K Cameras for $499.99 (save $250)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant for $199.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Cam Wired Outdoor Security Camera with Floodlight for $319.99 (save $60)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels for $199.99 (save $80)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $129.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $79.99 (save $50)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System for $279.99 (save $220)

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ 64GB Android Tablet for $349.99 (save $40)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ 128GB Android Tablet for $399.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ 256GB Android Tablet for $729.99 (save $180)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11″ 128GB Android Tablet for $719.99 (save $80)

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 10.1″ 32GB FireOS Tablet for $134.99 (save $65)

