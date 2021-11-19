Walmart’s next batch of Black Friday deals drop on Nov. 25th

The next batch of Walmart’s Black Friday deals is around the corner, and thanks to RedFlagDeals, we know about a bunch of deals that will soon be available.

Check out some notable electronics going on sale on November 25th below:

RCA 50-inch 4K Ultra HD LED HDR WebOS SmartTV: $348 (regularly $488)

RCA 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $628 (regularly $848)

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm: $219 (regularly $249)

FIFA 22 (PS5): $59.96 (regularly $89.96)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5): $59.96 (regularly $89.96)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5): $59.96 (regularly $89.96)

Back 4 Blood (PS5): $59.96 (regularly $79.96)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4): $29.96 (regularly $49.96)

The Last of Us Part II (PS4): $29.96 (regularly $49.96)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox One / Xbox Series X): $29.96 (regularly $79.96)

Hades (PS5): $29.96 (regularly $39.96)

TURTLE BEACH RECON 50P Gaming Headset for PS4 Pro, PS4 & PS5: $29.96 (regularly $39.96)

Thrustmaster T80 Racing Wheel: $99.96 (regularly $139.96)

Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel (XBOX Series X & One): $129.96 (regularly $169.96)

Seagate Game Drive for PS4 Systems 2TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive Portable HDD (STGD2000102): $89.98 (regularly $119.98)

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC card for Nintendo Switch SDSQXAO-128G-CWCZN: $22.98 (regularly $35.98)

Seagate Expansion portable 2TB External Hard Drive HDD – USB 3.0, for Mac and PC: $69.98 (regularly $76.98)

VIVITAR 12-inch Professional LED Ring Light Kit: $29.98 (regularly $39.98)

Polaroid 4K Sport Action Camera: $49.98 (regularly $77.48)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ Instant Camera Super Bundle: $69.98 (regularly $89.98)

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack: $69.98 (regularly $99.86)

TCL 32-inch 720p HD LED Roku Smart TV: $188 (regularly $218)

RCA 40-inch LED HD SmartTV: $248 (regularly $398)

Hisense 4K UltraHD LED Roku TV: $368 (regularly $398)

Samsung 65-inch Crystal Display 4K UltraHD Smart TV: $898 (regularly $1,098)

HP 14-DB0020NR 14-inch HD Chromebook, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C APU: $199.98 (regularly $349.98)

ASUS VivoBook 15 X515, Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 15.6-inch FHD IPS Display: $549.98 (regularly $649.98)

ASUS Laptop L410, 14-inch FHD Display, Intel Celeron N4020 Processor: $249.98 (regularly $349.98)

LG 27QN600-B 27-inch 16:9 (2560 x 1440) FreeSync QHD IPS Monitor: $239.98 (regularly $299.98)

HP DeskJet 2742e All-in-One Printer w/ 6 months free ink through HP Plus: $69.98 (regularly $79.98)

JBL TUNE 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $39.98 (regularly $69.98)

Skullcandy Jib XT 2 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $39.98 (regularly $49.98)

Philips 75-inch 4K UHD HDR10 LED Android Smart TV: $998 (regularly $1,298)

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 2 in 1 Laptop, Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor, 14-inch Touchscreen FHD: $499.98 (regularly $629.98)

LG 32GK60W-B UltraGear QHD 1ms VA Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium and 165Hz Refresh Rate: $329.98 (regularly $399.98)

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) Laptop Intel Core i3-1005G1 A515-55-33H1: $449.98 (regularly $529.98)

MSI GF63 10SC-1415CA Thin 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop Intel 6 Cores i5 GTX1650: $899.98 (regularly $999.98)

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card, 128GB SDSQUA4-128G-CW6MA: $19.98 (regularly $29.98)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $379 (regularly $449)

Google Nest Smart Hub Gen 2: $69.98 (regularly $129.98)

ZHIYUN Smooth Q3 Combo 3-Axis Gimbal Phone Stabilizer: $88.88 (regularly $119)

It’s worth noting that the deals mentioned above arent live yet. You can find the discounted deals online and in-stores on November 25th, with the deals ending on November 28th. Find the current batch of deals live at Walmart here.

Source: RedFlagDeals