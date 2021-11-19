Sony goes live with its PlayStation Black Friday sale

Sony has gone live with its ‘Black Friday’ PlayStation sale, with several deals on titles, bundles and add-ons.
Check out the full range of deals below:
- PlayStation Plus Subscription — 12 Months: $39.99 (regularly $59.99)
- DualSense Wireless Controller + NBA 2K21 Jumpstart Bundle: $54.99 (regularly $69.99)
- FIFA 22 PS5: $62.99 (regularly $89.99)
- FIFA 22 PS4: $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- FAR CRY 6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5: $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Back 4 Blood: Standard Edition PS4 & PS5: $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K22 for PS5: $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- NBA 2K22 for PS4: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Madden NFL 22 PS5: $53.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Madden NFL 22 PS4: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS4 & PS5: $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Riders Republic: $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT PS4/PS5: $63.89 (regularly $89.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5: $38.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5: $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- DEATHLOOP: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: $63.89 (regularly $89.99)
- Diablo II: Resurrected: $44.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Last of Us Part II: $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
- Returnal: $63.89 (regularly $89.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition for PS5: $80.39 (regularly $119.99)
The PlayStation Black Friday sale is set to end on November 30th. Further, the PlayStation Gear Store is also celebrating Black Friday with 20percent off on clothing, accessories, collectables and more using code ‘BLACKFRIDAY20.’
Check out the PlayStation Gear Store here.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation