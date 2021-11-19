Rogers joins telecom giants in donating towards BC relief

Rogers announced on November 19th it will make a $1 million donation to the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA).

The funding will be made available through a multi-year partnership. It‘ll be used to implement new technology and specialized equipment for the many employees and volunteers working with the organization. These individuals have conducted air, water, and marine rescues and assisted with evacuations from multiple communities.

“Our network teams are working around the clock to deliver critical connectivity for first responders and communities, to keep people connected to emergency resources and loved ones. We are proud to make this donation and partner with BC Search and Rescue to support equipment and technology needed by their vast network of professional volunteers will use to save lives, today and in years to come,” Tony Staffieri, Rogers interim president and CEO, said in a press release.

The news is in addition to an earlier announcement the company would suspend all domestic data overage and long-distance fees until November 30th. This applies to all Rogers, Fido, and Rogers Business customers in impacted areas.

Customers looking to financially contribute to the relief efforts can text ROGERS to 20222 (English) or 30333 (French) to donate $5 to support the Canadian Red Cross. Telus is also donating $1 million towards B.C. flood relief efforts.

Source: Rogers