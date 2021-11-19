Google’s smart home products get the Black Friday treatment

Google’s online store ‘Black Friday’ deals and promotions are live now, with great discounts on several of the company’s smart home gadgets and Pixelbooks.

It’s worth noting that all deals mentioned on Google’s website are also available at Best Buy, allowing a more convenient and familiar checkout.

Find all Black Friday deals from Google below, with an accompanied link to redirect to Best Buy:

Nest Doorbell (battery): $169.99 (regularly $239.99) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Cam (battery): $199.99 (regularly $239.99) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Cam 2-pack: $379.99 (regularly $439.99) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 (regularly $329) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Cam with floodlight (wired): $319.99 (regularly $379.99) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Hub (2nd gen): $69.99 (regularly $129.99) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Wifi router: $199 (regularly $229) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Wifi router and point: $269 (regularly $349) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Wifi router and 2 points: $359 (regularly $459) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Audio: $79.99 (regularly $129.99) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Hub Max: $199.99 (regularly $299) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Thermostat: $129.99 (regularly $179.99) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Doorbell (wired): $199 (regularly $299) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Chromecast: $29.99 (regularly $39.99) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Google Wifi three-pack: $199.99 (regularly $279.99) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Nest Mini: $29 (regularly $69) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Pixelbook Go with Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage: $809 (regularly $879) — Available cheaper ($799) at Best Buy

Pixelbook Go with Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage: $999 (regularly $1,149) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Pixelbook Go with Intel i5, 16GB RAM, 128GB storage: $1,199 (regularly $1,349) — Available at Best Buy for the same price

Google’s Black Friday promotions are set to end on October 2nd.

