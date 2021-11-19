Best Buy’s Osmo Toy sale discounts games your kids will love

We love technology and that comes from a passion for learning. It’s something we’d love to pass on to the next generation. One of the best gifts you can give your young one is a tool for learning. That’s where Osmo Toys come in.
If you don’t know, Osmo is an award-winning educational company that turns learning into play. With games for smart devices built specifically for children, Osmo offers a wide variety of options that will allow your kids to build their coding, creative, and literacy skills without even realizing it.
We’ve curated a list of the best Osmo Toys deals from Best Buy Canada to help you buy for the little ones in your life. Check it out below:
Osmo Genius Starter Kit: $97.99 (save $42)
Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit: $83.99 (save $36)
Osmo Creative Starter Kit: $62.99 (save $27)
Osmo Coding Starter Kit: $97.99 (save $42)
Osmo Super Studio Disney Princess Drawing Game: $20.99 (save $9)
OSMO Super Studio Mickey & Friends Drawing Game: $20.99 (save $9)
Osmo Pizza Company Game: $41.99 (save $18)
Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop Add-On: $55.99 (save $24)
