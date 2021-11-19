Amazon Canada is offering a slew of solid tech deals today

‘Black Friday’ 2021 is turning into a month of hot deals.

Although Amazon Canada stated in a press release that its deals will be offered in a two-day bonanza, there are plenty to consider scoring now, especially if you’re concerned about shipping delays this holiday season.

Below are several of Amazon’s best deals on tech.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

