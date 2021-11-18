Vidéotron offering up to $150 credit on select plans for Black Friday

Vidéotron’s Black Friday deals are here with discounts on phones, internet packages and more.

To start, the carrier is offering a $150 welcome credit if you get the ‘All-Inclusive plan, or a $75 credit with a 4GB, 10GB or 15GB plan.

Some of the other deals and promotions are highlighted below:

Vidéotron’s Take-Back Credit applies a discount to the monthly cost customers pay for their phone if they agree to return the device after 24 months. You can learn more here.

You can check out all of Vidéotron’s Black Friday deals here. Alternatively, MobileSyrup’s round-up of carrier deals could help you find some excellent Black Friday offers at various Canadian carriers.