Telus Black Friday deals include a free Chromebook, discounts on phones and more

Telus has released its Black Friday deals, rounding out the big three carriers.
Deals include discounts on phones, plus Telus highlighted its $85/mo 40GB plan (which isn’t a new deal, but does officially have an end date now: November 30th).
Check out some of the phone deals below:
- Get a Lenovo Chromebook with purchases of a Motorola One 5G Ace
- Get up to six months of Apple TV and Apple Arcade when you buy an iPhone from Telus
- Save 20 percent on Samsung watches
- Save 30 percent on Galaxy Buds2
- iPhone 13 — $0 down, $30/mo financing with Bring-It-Back (save up to $415)
- iPhone 12 — $0 down, $20/mo financing with Bring-It-Back (save up to $496)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE — $0 down, $10/mo financing with Bring-It-Back (save up to $870)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 — $0 down, $24.50/mo financing with Bring-It-Back (save up to $907)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 — $0 down, $26.38/mo financing with Bring-It-Back (save up to $707)
- Google Pixel 6 — $0 down, $20.54/mo financing with Bring-It-Back (save up to $407)
- TCL 20 Pro — $0 down, $20/mo financing (save up to $310)
You can check out all of Telus’ Black Friday deals here.
Additionally, you can find MobileSyrup’s round-up of carrier deals here.