Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [November 18 – November 24]

With over 13 wireless carriers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 carriers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Save $100 on your mobility order when you shop online.
- Promo on Unlimited Share plans. Save $15 for every family member on your account when you have two or more lines.
- $50 Promo plan with 10 GB of non-shareable data, and $55 Promo plan with 20 GB of non-shareable data. (QC) For new activations only.
- Sign up today for internet and get a $100 Visa prepaid card with select Internet packages
- Sign up today for Internet and TV and get a $200 Visa prepaid card with select bundles.
- Get a $50 bill credit when you buy any phone online
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada-wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Get 20GB data for $50/mo for each additional line you add.
- Get 20% on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with the purchase of select phones.
- Save 30% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic – makes a great holiday gift. (Black Friday)
Ongoing deals:
- Trade-in your old device and save
- Save 20% on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 with Bell SmartPay
- Get unlimited data with no overage fees, parental controls and one bill for your family for $45/mo
- Get six months of Crave Total on us with new smartphones on Bell SmartPay
- Get our unlimited talk and text plan for just $30/mo.
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $15/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
- Save $40 on the intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitize
New deals:
- Save up to $360 on iPhone 12 mini when you trade in your iPhone XR or iPhone XS
- Get a FREE $5 e-promo card valid in more than 1,000 restaurants only on the Fido app.
- Get second-generation AirPods for $0 down and pay $2.50/mo for 24 months with Fido Payment Program
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $0 down and pay only $20/mo for 24 months with Fido Payment Program
- Save up to $240 on iPhone 12 mini when you trade in your iPhone 8 or iPhone X
Ongoing deals:
- Each month, all year long, 10 Fido customers will win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service
- Get a Samsung Galaxy device and get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium
- Trade-in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
- Get Extra $5 Credit Per Month on ZTE Grand X View 4
New deals:
- Get up to $500 in credit when you trade-in your old phone
- Get a 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with a Basic 4GB, 10GB and 15GB Canada plan
- Get 100 GB bonus per year in Canada with All-Inclusive 20GB, 25GB plan as well as 15 GB Canada – US without border plan
- Get $150 in welcome credit with an All-Inclusive plan or $75 with a 4 GB, 10 GB or 15 GB Plan.
- Get $100 off the accessories you want.
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
Ongoing deals:
- Take advantage of the monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on number of lines)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- Club illico mobile included on All-Inclusive Mobile plans
New deals:
- Get six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you get an iPhone 11, SE, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro Max
- $25 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan.
- Get three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with pre-owned certified iPhone – XR, X, 11 Pro, XS, XS Max and 11.
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30, $40, $45 and $55 both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
Ongoing deals:
- Shop online and save the $50 connection fee
New deals:
- Activate or upgrade to a $90/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5 (main regions)
- Promo on $75 Infinite Plan 40GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on $90 Infinite Plan 40GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ Purchase a tablet or Apple Watch on financing and get it free for 24 months (main regions)
- Limited time offer Individual with unlimited messaging and Canada-wide calling data plan +3GB at $40 and +15GB at $55 (QC Only)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 60GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ for $95/mo (main regions)
- Promo on $80/mo Infinite Plan 20GB + sign up for Apple Music and get six months free
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB for $10/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB for $15.83/mo after bill credit for 24 months
- Activate up to 2 lines on a new Rogers Infinite plan, then choose select tech to finance (tablets! Smart watches!) and get $125 back per line over 24 months
- Choose from the iPhone 13 family and you can save up to $817 over 24 months with financing on a Rogers Infinite plan and Upfront Edge
- Get the iPhone mini 12 64GB for only $7/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge
- Save $100 when you shop online
- $40/mo for 3GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone.
Ongoing deals:
- Get iPhone 13 for $1.30 when you trade in an iPhone 11
- Sign up for Apple Music and get your first six months free on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Get a limited time offer on a Rogers Infinite plan
- Promo on Infinite Plan 60GB + 6 months of Apple Music and + 6 months of Disney+ for $85/mo (was 95) (MB/SK/QC)
- Get the Pixel 6 Series for $0 down on approved credit, $0 interest, over 24 months with financing on Rogers Infinite plans.
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB + 5GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $65 (was 80) (MB/SK/QC)
- Save up to $650 on iPhone 12 when you trade in your iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone 8
- Save $15/mo on every additional line you add to your Rogers Infinite plan.
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $30 (was $35)
- Get two lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed (QC)
- Get two lines for $72.50/mo per line for 40 GB of data max speed (main regions)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- $15/mo. off on all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Activate or upgrade to a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet like the ZTE Grand X View 4 or the Huawei T5 (QC)
- Three months FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones and all Apple iPhones
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
Noticeable price changes:
New deals:
- For a limited time only, get a brand-new iPhone 13 for as low as $5 per month with bring-it-back option
- Get $10 off any Mobile Klinik repair for Telus customer
- Trade-in any Apple Watch Series 3 or newer, and we’ll top up $100 to your trade-in credit.
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+Read legal footnote5 free when you buy Apple Watch.
- Get 15GB for $50 per month when you Bring Your Own Device to the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program.
- For a limited time only, get iPhone 12 for $0 a month with Bring It Back and when you trade in an iPhone XS or newer
- Get an Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54 per month
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to $660 on a like-new phone with Certified Pre-owned.
- Save the $50 connection fee when you shop online. Plus get fast, free shipping.
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 60GB for $85/mo; the Can-US version is $105(MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 60GB for $95/mo; the Can-US version is $115/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 40GB for $85/mo; the Can-US version is $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Peace of Mind with 40GB for $75/mo; the Can-US version is $95 (MB/SK/QC)
- Get up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you buy an iPhone or three months with a certified pre-owned.
- Get three months of Apple TV free when you buy an iPhone
- Save up to $564 on iPhone with Bring-it-Back
- Get bonus 500MB data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30+ prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get bonus 100MB data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan
- $10 to $15/mo. off on Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (all regions)
New deals:
- Get referred and receive a one-time $10 credit + save $1 off your payment every 30 days for every friend you refer
- Get a $30 bill credit on any Certified Pre-Owned Phone bought between November 16-30th
Ongoing deas:
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed 2.5 GB +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay
- $1 Loyalty Pays every 30 days after the first years. $2 after the second year, and so on.
- $20 Helping Other every 30 days by earning points in the Community
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $1 off every 30 days for every friend you referred as long as they stay active and a one time $10 credit for your friend
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans and the Data plan
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk & Text Plan
New deals:
- 250 MB Bonus Data on the $25 Prepaid plan
- get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get a TCL 20 Pro with member benefits
- Shop online and save $100
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $30, $40, $45, $55 and $75 Prepaid plans
Ongoing deals:
- Two months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, A32 5G, S20 Fe 5G
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
- Four months FREE of YouTube Premium with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 ultra 5G
New deals:
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 10 GB bonus data on the $60 and $75/mo plan
- Get freedom home internet for $60/mo.
- Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $40+/mo. plan and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4GB Fast LTE Data for $0/mo. for six months
- Samsung Galaxy A12 for $45/mo, Samsung Galaxy A32 5G for $50/mo and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for $55/mo
- Bring your own phone plan: Get a 3GB bonus with a $35 plan, bonus 6GB with the $40 plan & bonus 9 GB with the $45 plan
Ongoing deals:
- Get up to 20GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
- Get Talk, Text and 1.5GB of Fast LTE Data for $19/mo.
- Unlimited talk & text starting at $99/year annual payment
- 15GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 20 GB bonus data on the $85/$115 Canada/US plans
- Add a line with 8GB data for $35/mo
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Prepaid Freedom Talk + Text – 12 Month plan for $99/year
- Get one month of Visual Voicemail for Free
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
New deals:
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our ten most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get three months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for three months. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for three months!
- Sign up for Crave and get your first month free!
- Sign up for TV & internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
Ongoing deals:
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk, Text & Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for eight months.
- Switch and save $10/mo. for 24 months when you sign up for wireless service on any unlimited or shareMORE plan. Plus, save an extra $20/mo. if you bring your own device. Conditions apply.
New deals:
- Save $59.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
- Get Crave on us for two months when you add TV to your bundle
- Bring your own device and get 40 GB of Data for $55/month.
- Save $5/month on Rollover and Big Data plans when you BYOD.
Ongoing deals:
- Save $5/month when you add a line to your mobile service with Family Share
Ongoing deals:
- Get 30 GB with any phone purchase.
- Create your perfect mobile plan and activate your perks, one by one or all at the same time, before November 30, 2021, inclusively.
- $50 credit offer each when referring someone
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
- Visual voicemail is now offered at Fizz.
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
New deals:
- Get Google Pixel 6 or 6 Pro on a $25/m0 Unlimited Plan with 25GB Fast LTE when paired with a Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet plan
- Save $5/mo when you upgrade to an Unlimited + U.S. & Mexico plan
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
- Get Unlimited Mobile with 25GB Fast LTE for only $25/mo when paired with a Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet plan
Ongoing deals:
- Fibre+ Gig, Total TV & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25, Limited TV & Mobile by the Gig
- Fibre+ 25 & Mobile by the Gig
New deals:
- Bonus 1 GB data for three months with new activations only.
- $25 account bonus + free sim with $100 top-up
Ongoing deals:
- MaxWest Nitro 5P with $74.99 and $50 top-up voucher + FREE SIM
- Data plans start at $35 for 2GB
Ongoing deals:
- 20,000 PC Optimum points with new PC Mobile SIM card activation
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC
- 250MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $15, 1GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $25, 3GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $35, 5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $40, 10.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $50, 15.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $70 ( main regions )