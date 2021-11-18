Apple Music app now available on LG Smart TVs

After Crave and Hayu, the Apple Music app is now available directly on LG Smart TVs, even in Canada, the Seoul-based company announced today on Twitter.

This means that Apple Music subscribers can now access their entire music library and playlists directly from their LG smart TV, even if they don’t have an Apple TV. The app is available on all LG Smart TVs running webOS version 4.0 or higher. Head to the LG Content Store from your TV and search for Apple Music to check if your TV is compatible with the app.

Get ready to turn up the volume 🔊 @AppleMusic is now on LG Smart TVs with over 90 million songs streaming ad-free. pic.twitter.com/bI3BdbLqjr — LG Electronics (@LGUS) November 17, 2021

According to user reports, the LG TV Apple Music app interface is identical to that of the Apple TV Apple Music app and includes your songs, radio stations and personalized playlists. If you’re already an Apple Music subscriber, you should see your regular recommendations duplicated on the new LG TV app.

New Apple Music subscribers can get the first three months of service free, after which you pay $9.99/month. Find all Apple Music plans here.

Image credit: @LGUS

Source: @LGUS