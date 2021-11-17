Shaw Mobile rolls out Black Friday deals with savings on iPhone, Samsung

Shaw Mobile rolled out its Black Friday with some deals and discounts on smartphones and plans.

The only real catch with Shaw Mobile is that to get some of the best deals, you’ll need to have a Shaw internet package as well. If you do, great! You can get some excellent discounts. Check it out:

As for plans, Shaw Mobile currently offers three options: ‘By The Gig,’ ‘Unlimited’ and ‘Unlimited + U.S. & Mexico.’

By The Gig plans cost between $0 and $15 per month, depending on your internet package, and include unlimited Canada-wide calling and global texting. Data costs $10 per gigabyte.

The Unlimited plan costs between $25 and $85 per month, depending on your Shaw internet package. It includes 25GB of LTE data at full speed on Shaw’s network, with speeds throttled beyond that point. The plan includes 2GB of LTE data on the Nationwide network as well. Finally, it has Unlimited Canada-wide calling and global texting.

Finally, the U.S. & Mexico variant costs $35 to $95 per month and is the same as the Unlimited plan, but with access to data, calls and texts in the U.S. and Mexico.

You can check out all of Shaw Mobile’s Black Friday deals here. Alternatively, you can find Freedom Mobile’s Black Friday deals here, or check out our round-up of carrier sales here.