Save up to 50 percent with Staples’ Black Friday pricing

Staples’ latest batch of ‘Black Friday’ deals have been released, with up to 50 percent off on several electronics and gadgets.
Find some notable deals below:
Laptops
- ASUS M415DA-SS51-CB 14-inch FHD Laptop, AMD R5-3500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Vega 8, Windows 10 Home: $549.99 (regularly $699.99)
- Lenovo Yoga 6 82ND0003CF 13.3-inch FHD Multimode Notebook, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 16 GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD, Windows 10: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
- Lenovo 82KN0003CF 14-inch HD Chromebook, Mediatek MT8183, 4 GB LPDDR4x, 64 GB eMMC, Chrome OS: $279.99 (regularly $429.99)
- Asus L410MA-SH01-CB 14-inch Notebook, 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020, 64 GB eMMC, 4 GB DDR4, Windows 10 S: $239.99 (regularly $349.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 15.6-inch, Intel Evo Platform, Intel Core i7 1165G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 10 Home: $1,469.9 (regularly $1,869.99)
- Lenovo Ideapad L340-15IRH Gaming 81LK01PPCC 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, Core i5-9300HF, 512 GB SSD, 8 GB DDR4, NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650: $799.97 (regularly $899.98)
- Acer Nitro 5 NH.Q7MAA.009 15.6-inch Gaming, 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5-10300H, 512 GB SSD, 8 GB DDR4, Windows 10 Home: $949.99 (regularly $999.99)
- MSI GF75 10UEK-058CA Thin 17.3-inch Laptop, Intel Core i7-10750H, 512GB SSD, 16 GB DDR4, RTX 3060, Windows 10 Home: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,749.99)
PCs
- ACER TC-895 DT.BETAA.003 Tower Desktop Computer, 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5-10400, 1 TB HDD, 8 GB DDR4, Windows 10 Home: $599.99 (regularly $799.99)
- HP Slim S01-aF0209 Standard Desktop Computer, 2.3 GHz AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, 1 TB HDD, 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM, Windows 10 Home: $449.99 (regularly $599.99)
- ASUS G Series GL10CS-RB552-CA Standard Desktop Computer, 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5-9400, 512 GB SSD, 12 GB DDR4, Windows 10 (64-bit): $799.97 (regularly $999.97)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i 24IMB05 F0FB002MCF All-in-One, 2.0 GHz Core i5-10400T, 1 TB HDD + 256 GB SSD, 8GB DDR4, Windows 10 Home: $999.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
Monitors
- HP 2UD96AA#ABA 31.5-inch Anti-Glare LCD IPS Monitor, 1920 x 1080, 1200:1, 5 ms: $229.99 (regularly $299.99)
- LG 23.8″ Full HD Monitor with AMD FreeSync – 24MP400-B: $179.99 (regularly $199.99)
- ASUS 27″ IPS Frameless Monitor with AMD FreeSync Technology – VA27EHEY: $229.99 (regularly $239.99)
- Acer RG271 Pbiipx 27″ IPS Monitors with AMD FreeSync – UM.HR1AA.P01: $249.99 (regularly $349.99)
Tablets
- Samsung Tab A7 Lite 32GB – Grey: $149.99 (regularly $209.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch Touch Screen, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4, 8 GB LPDDR4x, 128 GB SSD: $929.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
- Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5-inch Touch Screen PixelSense, Intel Pentium Gold, 64 GB eMMC, 4 GB LPDDR3: $509.99 ($529.99)
- Wacom Cintiq 16 Digital Graphic Drawing Tablet with Screen: $804.99 (regularly $869.99)
Headphones
- 2nd-gen Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Logitech G335 Stereo Gaming Headset — Black: $69.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones — Matte Black: $299.99 (regularly $349.99)
- Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Earphones — Black: $299.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — Black: $99.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro — Phantom Black: $189.99 (regularly $264.99)
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Headphones — True Black: $69.99 (regularly $99.99)
Speakers
- JBL Clip 4 Ultra-portable Waterproof Speaker — Black: $59.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Beats by Dre Pill+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker — Black: $199.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Wireless Speaker: $119.99 (regularly $149.99)
- JBL XTREME2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black: $249.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker — Black: $334.99 (regularly $349.99)
It’s worth noting that demand for these products at Black Friday pricing is high, so some devices on the list might be out of stock by the time you get to them. The sale is expected to end on November 25th.
Several other product categories that aren’t mentioned in the list above, including smart home accessories, printers, video games, office furniture, cameras and drones are on sale too. Find all deals under Staples’ Black Friday pricing sale here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Source: Staples