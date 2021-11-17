Samsung Galaxy S21 FE hands-on images offer our best look at the phone yet

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE has appeared yet again.

This latest leak showcases hands-on images of the still unannounced and unreleased phone. Overall, the handset looks about how I expected, including its ‘Infinity-O’ display cutout on the front and a camera housing on the back that matches Samsung’s other Galaxy S21 devices.

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S21 FE also sports a flat screen.

SAMSUNG S21 FE 5G

It has plastics back

But it's light weight

no headphone jack

120hz display

Awesome camera #Samsung #SamsungGalaxyS21FE @AmreliaRuhez pic.twitter.com/wtZk7lCFEt — Abhishek Soni (@Abhisheksoni130) November 12, 2021

In the images, you can see the SIM card tray, USB-C port and the lack of a 3.55mm headphone jack.

The model we’re looking at sports a dark grey finish, but the phone is also rumoured to launch in gray, light green, light violet and white.

Other rumours indicate the phone will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 64-megapixel primary shooter and an ultrawide lens and a depth sensor.

It’s unclear if or when Samsung will launch its often-rumoured Galaxy S21 FE smartphone.

Image credit: SamMobile

Source: SamMobile