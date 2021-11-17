fbpx
Deals

Samsung’s Early Black Friday Sale discounts TVs, phones, laptops, earbuds and more

Some of the deals include up to $1,000 off TVs, free earbuds and discounts on phones

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Nov 17, 202112:04 PM EST
0 comments

Samsung’s ‘Early Black Friday Sale’ is on now, offering free Galaxy Buds Pros with purchase, $100 credits depending on what you buy and more.

Here are the deals below:

Samsung has a ton more Early Black Friday deals available until November 26th. It’s worth noting that on Black Friday Samsung will probably offer even more promotions.

Comments