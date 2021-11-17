Public Mobile shares its Black Friday deals

Public Mobile is offering free data as part of its ‘Black Friday’ deals.

Customers who switch to Public Mobile will get 2GB of data free every month if they activate any monthly plans worth $35 or more and use the promo code ‘2GBBONUS.’

All plans include call display, voicemail, and conference calling.

The cheapest plan to activate the offer is $35/mo. It features 2.5GB of data at 3G speed and a bonus 500MB if the customer signs up for autopay. Unlimited Canada-wide minutes and international messaging (with text and pictures) are also included.

The most expensive plan is $60/mo. It offers 15GB of data at 3G speed and the bonus 500MB. Unlimited minutes are available for use across Canada and the United States along with unlimited international messaging (with text and pictures).

You can check out all of Public Mobile’s Black Friday deals here. Follow this link for a round-up of all of our carrier Black Friday deals.