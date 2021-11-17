Google rolling out patch to improve Pixel 6’s fingerprint sensor

Google is rolling out a new patch that should improve the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro‘s fingerprint sensor, but it might not be coming to Canada yet.

Google’s support page notes that the update includes “minor bug fixes and some fingerprint sensor performance improvements for [the] Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.” However, the notes don’t specifically state how the sensor is improved, and they mention that the update is U.S. and Japan only.

Google previously stated that its fingerprint scanner takes a bit longer to authenticate than other devices’ because it uses “enhanced security algorithms” that can “take longer to verify or require more direct contact with the sensor.”

Some The Verge writers seem to have noticed a bit of improvement in fingerprint performance following the update, but according to Dieter Bohn, the publication’s executive editor, it’s still slower than the Galaxy S20’s. For what it’s worth, the update hasn’t arrived on my Pixel 6 Pro yet, which makes sense given I’m in Canada.

I haven’t personally experienced issues with the fingerprint scanner, but the problem does seem to be relatively widespread. We’ve reached out to Google for more information regarding if the update is coming to Canada.

Source: Google Support page Via: The Verge