Freedom Mobile include big discounts on iPhones and Pixel 6

Freedom Mobile’s Black Friday deals are now live, featuring deals on smartphones and plans.

Below you’ll find some of the highlight phone deals plus a list of Black Friday plans on offer.

Note: the below prices include Freedom’s $5 Digital Discount in the price.

Phones

You can check out all the smartphone deals at Freedom here.

Plans

Note: The below list focuses on plans with added bonuses and does not include all Freedom plans.

Big Gig Unlimited

$50/mo 20GB with $0.05/min Talk, Unlimited Text and 500MB Nationwide Data

$60/mo 20GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 1GB Nationwide Data

$75/mo 25GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 2GB Nationwide Data

$85/mo 40GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 2GB Nationwide Data

Big Gig Unlimited Canada/U.S.

$85/mo 30GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 3GB Nationwide + U.S. Data

$115/mo 50GB with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB Nationwide + U.S. Data

Freedom Plans

$35/mo 4GB with Unlimited Talk and Text

$40/mo 8GB with Unlimited Talk and Text

$45/mo 12GB with Unlimited Talk and Text

$50/mo 15GB with Unlimted Talk, Text and 500MB of Nationwide Data

You can check out all of Freedom Mobile’s plans here.

For more Canadian carrier Black Friday deals, check out our round-up here.