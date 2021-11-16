What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late November 2021

Every month, Xbox adds new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, new titles are rolled out in two waves and now, Xbox has unveiled November’s second batch of new Game Pass games:

Dead Space (Cloud) — November 16th [EA Play]

Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud) — November 16th [EA Play]

Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 17th

Exo One (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 18th

Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 18th

My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 18th

Undungeon (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 18th

Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 23th

Mortal Shell (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 23th

Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) — November 30th

It’s also worth noting that a free three-month trial for YouTube Premium is now available as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk.

Meanwhile, the following 17 Game Pass titles on mobile have received touch controls:

Aragami 2

The Artful Escape

Dandy Ace

Echo Generation

Flynn: Son of Crimson

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition

Frostpunk

The Good Life

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Moonglow Bay

Phoenix Point

The Procession to Calvary

Skatebird

Superliminal

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on November 30th:

Call of the Sea (Cloud, Console and PC)

FIFA 19 (Console and PC, EA Play)

Football Manager 2021 (PC)

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console and PC)

Haven (Cloud, Console and PC)

Hello Neighbor (Cloud, Console and PC)

Morkredd (Cloud, Console and PC)

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC)

It’s also worth noting that Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Cloud and Console) is leaving Game Pass on December 8th. As always, members can purchase these or any other Game Pass titles with an exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing them even after they exit the catalogue.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.

Image credit: Playstack

Source: Xbox