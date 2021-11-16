Rogers ‘Wrapped in Red’ event offers Black Friday deals on phones and more

Rogers revealed its Black Friday promotions on November 16th, including deals on phones and more.

Some of the highlight deals include the iPhone 12 mini and Google Pixel 6 being available for $0 down with a $10/mo financing charge using Rogers’ Upfront Edge program, which discounts the monthly cost of a phone if customers agree to return the device or pay back the difference after two years.

Rogers also highlighted its iPhone 13 deal. Customers who trade in an iPhone 11 can get the iPhone 13 for $0 down and $5/mo financing on Upfront Edge.

Further, customers that activate any device during Black Friday can get a $125 accessory credit over 24 months to kit out their new phone with cases and other gear.

Moreover, Rogers highlighted that it offers perks like six-months free Disney+ and Apple Music when you sign up for select Infinite plans (although it’s worth noting these offers aren’t specific to Black Friday). Check out some more highlights from Rogers below:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB — $0 down, $15.83/mo financing after bill credit (regular $50/mo)

Add a free tablet plan for 24 months on a $90/mo+ Rogers Infinite plan

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 — $0 down, $40/mo financing after bill credit (regular $52.34/mo)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 — $0 down, $70/mo financing after bill credit (regular $92.21/mo)

Google Pixel 6 Pro — $0 down, $39.13/mo financing after bill credit (regular $47.55/mo)

Moto Edge — $0 down, $33.34/mo financing after bill credit (regular $43.34/mo)

iPhone 12 mini — $0 down, $12.09/mo financing after bill credit (regular $12.09/mo)

Samsung Galaxy S21 — $0 down, $37.67/mo financing after bill credit (regular $48.92/mo)

iPhone 12 Pro — $0 down, $48.92/mo financing after bill credit (regular $54.92/mo)

You can check out all of Rogers’ Black Friday deals on the promotions page here or devices page here. Fido’s Black Friday promotions are available here.