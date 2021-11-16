Riot Games’ ‘Ruined King’ RPG dungeon crawler is now available

Riding on the heels of its new series Arcane on Netflix, Riot has unexpectedly launched the first two games from Riot Forge, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story and Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.

Ruined King, which surprise dropped today, is a dungeon crawler/turn-based RPG developed by Airship Syndicate. The story-focused League of Legends series title features more than 100,000 lines of dialogue, according to Riot. The game also includes familiar ‘Champions’ like Illoai, Ahri, Braum, Pyke and more.

On the other hand, Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm title that focuses on League of Legends Champion Ziggs. Like Ruined King, Hextech Mayhem is available now.

During the event, Riot also showed off a single-player adventure game called Song of Nunu, which focuses on League of Legends’ characters Nunu and Willump.

Finally, Convergence, yet another upcoming Riot game, is a 2D action-platformer. However, it isn’t available now and is releasing at some point next year.

Hextech Mayhem and Ruined King are now available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 (compatible with PS5) and Xbox One (compatible with Series X).

Source: Riot Forge