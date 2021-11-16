Canada’s Paul Sun-Hyung Lee to play Uncle Iroh in Netflix’s Avatar the Last Airbender

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender has found its actor for the Dragon of the West, Uncle Iroh.

The beloved Canadian actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee from the Toronto-filmed sitcom Kim’s Convenience will play Iroh. Other cast members have already been revealed, such as Aang’s father figure, Monk Gyatso, who will be played by Lim Kay Siu, and the Fire Nation officer Commander Zhao will be played by Ken Leung.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (he/him; Kim’s Convenience, The Mandalorian) will play Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general and the wise and nurturing mentor to his hot-headed nephew, Prince Zuko. pic.twitter.com/QfTrPwblzy — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 16, 2021

These three new cast members will join previously announced cast members; Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, and Ian Ousley as Sokka. The series has begun production in Vancouver.

Netflix has yet to give us a look at the coming series or even a release date, but it’s awesome to see some great Canadian talent in the upcoming series.

Via: Netflix Geeked