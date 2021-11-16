Here are Fido’s Black Friday deals

Ahead of ‘Black Friday’ on November 26th, Rogers flanker brand Fido has revealed a slew of Black Friday deals.

As usual, there are some decent offers, but also a few that I would say aren’t really that great. For example, $0 down and 0 percent interest at $15/month on an iPhone 12 mini is a great offer, while five extra free hours of unlimited data isn’t particularly exciting (or new!).

Below are all of Fido’s Black Friday deals:

iPhone 12 mini — $0 down and 0 percent interest at $15/month for 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE — $0 down at $20/month for 24 months ($1,200 outright)

10GB of data — $50/month

6GB of data — $45/month

Save up to 50 percent per month on Unlimited Home Internet — must be paired with a mobile plan

0 percent interest financing on accessories

2nd-gen AirPods — $0 down at $2.50/month for 24/months ($180 outright)

Five extra free hours of unlimited data

For all of Fido’s Black Friday deals, follow this link. You can find Rogers’ Black Friday deals here.