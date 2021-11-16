Here are the highlights from Black Friday carrier deals so far

A few Canadian carriers have already launched Black Friday deals. We’ve rounded up some of the best offers here for you, and will continue to expand this post as more carriers roll out Black Friday deals.

Don’t see a carrier below? They either don’t have Black Friday deals live yet, or we’re in the process of adding them.

Below are all of the deals:

Rogers

Rogers’ ‘Wrapped in Red’ event brings a bunch of deals and offers for Black Friday. Some of the highlights include:

iPhone 12 mini for $0 down, $10/mo financing with Upfront Edge ($12.09/mo without Upfront Edge)

Pixel 6 for $0 down, $10/mo financing with Upfront Edge

$125 accessory credit over 24 months for anyone who activates a device during Black Friday

iPhone 13 for $0 down, $5/mo financing with eligible trade-in and Upfront Edge

You can check out all the Rogers Black Friday deals here.

Bell

Bell’s Black Friday deals went live with some sweet offers on phones and internet packages. Check out the highlights below:

$100 – $200 Visa prepaid cards when you sign up for select internet or internet and TV packages

Save 30 percent on Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 – $0 down, $30/month financing (save $540)

Google Pixel 6 – $0 down, $20/mo financing (save $336)

You can check out all the Bell Black Friday deals here.

Fido

Rogers’ flanker brand Fido also has several Black Friday deals available. Check out the highlights:

iPhone 12 mini – $0 down and 0 percent interest at $15/month for 24 months

Save up to 50 percent per month on Unlimited Home Internet — must be paired with a mobile plan

Google Pixel 6 – $0 down, $25/mo financing (regular $39/mo financing)

2nd-gen AirPods — $0 down at $2.50/month for 24/months ($180 outright)

You can check out all the Fido Black Friday deals here.

Virgin Plus

Bell’s flanker brand also rolled out a bunch of deals on phones. Below are some choice offers:

Google Pixel 6 128GB: $0 down, $25/mo financing — You save $336 over 24 months

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB: $220 down, $33.34/mo financing — You save $540 over 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: $0 down, $20/mo financing — You save $720 over 24 months + two months of free YouTube Premium

iPhone 13 mini 128GB: $0 down, $33.84/mo financing — You save $168 over 24 months

Check out all the Virgin Plus Black Friday deals here.

More to come…