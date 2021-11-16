Microsoft’s Surface Pro X is $250 off at Best Buy for Black Friday

Outside of buying a car or property, tablets and computers are some of the biggest purchases we make.

If you’re looking to decrease your render times for work, or to play your favourite games with the highest frame rates, buying a new computer or tablet can drastically improve your experience. With Best Buy Canada’s ‘Black Friday Month’ sale, you can save big on products from Apple, Samsung, HP and more.

If you’re not sure which tablet or laptop is right for you, we’ve reviewed some of the best products of the year including the latest from Apple and Microsoft.

We’ve curated a list of the best deals on tablets, laptops, and PCs to help you discover a product that’s a good fit for your life — or the life of a loved one.

Check out the deals below:

Tablets

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch 256GB Windows 10 Tablet With 10th Gen Intel Core i7/16GB RAM — Buy for $1619.99 (save $400)

Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-inch 128GB Windows 10 LTE Tablet with SQ1 Processor/8GB RAM — Buy for $1099.99 (save $250)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch 64GB Android 11 Tablet with Qualcomm SM7225 8-Core Processor — Buy for $429.99 (save $240)

Lenovo Tab M7 7-inch 16GB Android Tablet with MediaTek MT8321 4-Core Processor — Buy for $79.99 (save $50)

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11) — Buy for $1199.99 (save $400)

Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14-inch Laptop w/ 1 year of Microsoft 365 (Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/128GB eUFS/4GB RAM) — Buy for $299.99 (save $170)

Acer Spin 3 13.3-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 10) — Buy for $999.99 (save $200)

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-10300H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GTX 1650/Windows 10) — Buy for $899.99 (save $100)

Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop — Black (Intel Core i5-11400H/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/GTX 1650) – Buy for $1099.99 (save $200)

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — Black (Intel Core i5-9300HF/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GTX 1660Ti) – Buy for $949.99 (save $250)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop — Blue (Intel Core i3-10110U/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 10 S) – Buy for $499.99 (save $200)

Computers

Apple iMac (MRT42C/A) 21.5-inch Intel Core i5 6-Core 3.0GHz Computer — Buy for $1199.99 (save $750)

Apple iMac (MHK23C/A) 21.5-inch Intel Core i3 Quad-Core 8th Gen 3.6GHz Computer — Buy for $1199.99 (save $500)

Acer Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-11700F/1TB HDD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3070/Windows 10) — Buy for $2199.99 (save $300)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC (Intel Ci7-11700F/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060) — Buy for $1499.99 (save $200)

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming PC (Intel Core i9-11900KF/2TB HDD/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070) — Buy for $2789.99 (save $320)

MSI Aegis RS Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-10700K/2TB HDD/2TB SSD/32GB RAM/RTX 3080 Ti) — Buy for $3799.99 (save $500)

MSI Aegis Ti5 Gaming PC (Intel Core i9-11900K/2TB HDD/1TB SSD/64GB RAM/RTX 3090) — Buy for $5999.99 (save $400)

Be sure to check back for more deals from Best Buy and other retailers in the coming weeks for the best Canadian tech deals for Black Friday and the holidays.