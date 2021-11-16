Amazon Canada teases deals for its 48-hour Black Friday event

While Amazon Canada already has unveiled a slew of discounts for its ‘Early Black Friday’ deals, now, the massive online retailer has issued a press release that outlines all of the deals that will appear during its two-day event.

Amazon notes that it will offer more “Black Friday deals than ever before,” and that its deals will be available as of Thursday, November 25th. As expected, the company says that the deals will be live “while supplies last.”

If you’re a Prime Member, you’ll get 30-minute early access to select ‘Lightning Deals’ during the annual deal extravaganza.

Here is a breakdown of that to expect courtesy of Amazon:

Seasonal Fashion: Save on a selection of footwear, apparel, accessories, and bestsellers, including up to 40 percent on select Levi’s for the family, up to 30 percent on select Calvin Klein outwear, up to 20 percent on select Adidas, and more. Save up to 30 percent on select Fall Fashion styles from Amazon Brands and Staples by The Drop.

Save on a selection of footwear, apparel, accessories, and bestsellers, including up to 40 percent on select Levi’s for the family, up to 30 percent on select outwear, up to 20 percent on select Adidas, and more. Save up to 30 percent on select Fall Fashion styles from Amazon Brands and Staples by The Drop. Electronics: Save on select 4K & HD TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG. Save on select headphones from Bose, Sony, and Beats. Save up to 29 percent on select Garmin watches and navigation products. Save up to 40 percent on select Samsung desktops, monitors, TVs, and tablets. Save up to 25 percent on select laptops. Receive a $70 Amazon promotional credit with the purchase of Oculus Quest 2.

Save on select & HD TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG. Save on select headphones from Bose, Sony, and Beats. Save up to 29 percent on select Garmin watches and navigation products. Save up to 40 percent on select Samsung desktops, monitors, TVs, and tablets. Save up to 25 percent on select laptops. Receive a Amazon promotional credit with the purchase of Oculus Quest 2. Amazon Devices: Get $35 off the All-New Kindle Paperwhite (just $114.99 ), get $45 off the Echo Show 8 (just $84.99 ), get $25 off the All-New Fire TV Stick 4K Max (just $49.99 ), get $65 off the Echo Buds (just $89.99 ), and get $65 off the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (just $194.99 ).

Get off the All-New Kindle Paperwhite (just ), get off the Echo Show 8 (just ), get off the All-New Fire TV Stick Max (just ), get off the Echo Buds (just ), and get off the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (just ). Home: Save up to 30 percent on select furniture and mattresses from top brand such as Zinus, Ashley, and Linenspa.

Save up to 30 percent on select furniture and mattresses from top brand such as Zinus, Ashley, and Linenspa. Kitchen: Save up to 30 percent on select espresso and coffee machines from favourite brands such as Nespresso, Keurig, Breville, and De’Longhi. Save up to 30 percent on select Ninja, NutriBullet, and Vitamix blenders.

Save up to 30 percent on select espresso and coffee machines from favourite brands such as Nespresso, Keurig, Breville, and De’Longhi. Save up to 30 percent on select Ninja, NutriBullet, and Vitamix blenders. Beauty: Save up to 40 percent on select Luxury Beauty brands including OPI, Pureology, Redken, La Roche-Posay, and more. Save up to 15 percent on select Philips Sonicare toothbrushes. Save up to 15 percent on select hair appliances including the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer. Save up to 25 percent on select Adidas fragrances. Save up to 20 percent on select cosmetics including Covergirl, L’Oreal Paris, Sally Hansen and more.

Save up to 40 percent on select Luxury Beauty brands including OPI, Pureology, Redken, La Roche-Posay, and more. Save up to 15 percent on select Philips Sonicare toothbrushes. Save up to 15 percent on select hair appliances including the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer. Save up to 25 percent on select Adidas fragrances. Save up to 20 percent on select cosmetics including Covergirl, L’Oreal Paris, and more. Amazon brands: Save up to 30 percent on select men’s and women’s fashion, pet products, and home essentials from Amazon Basics. Save up to 15 Percent on select furniture essentials from Amazon Basics, Rivet and Stone & Beam.

Save up to 30 percent on select men’s and women’s fashion, pet products, and home essentials from Amazon Basics. Save up to 15 Percent on select furniture essentials from Amazon Basics, Rivet and Stone & Beam. Holiday Toy List: Save with deals on dolls, toys, and construction sets from L.O.L Surprise!, Nerf, Barbie, and Lego. Save on gifts from Osmo, Mattel, and Melissa & Doug.

Save with deals on dolls, toys, and construction sets from L.O.L Surprise!, Nerf, Barbie, and Lego. Save on gifts from Osmo, Mattel, and Melissa & Doug. Tools and home improvement: Save with deals on tools from brands including Dewalt, Black and Decker, Craftsman, and more. Make your home smart with deals on Philip Hue products.

Save with deals on tools from brands including Dewalt, Black and Decker, Craftsman, and more. Make your home smart with deals on products. Entertainment: Prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free and non-Prime customers can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. On Prime Video rent popular movies for $2.99 or less or save up to 50 percent on popular movies.

Source: Amazon Canada