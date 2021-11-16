Activision Blizzard CEO faces calls for resignation, walkouts over misconduct scandal

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick allegedly played a major role in covering up the company’s long-running “frat boy” work culture, according to a bombshell new report from The Wall Street Journal.

In July, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that the video game publisher had fostered a years-long culture of “constant sexual harassment” and discrimination. Kotick, who served as CEO of Activision from 1991-2008 and as Activision Blizzard’s highly overpaid CEO from 2008 to the present, is now accused of not only being aware of the company’s history of misconduct, but of actively taking part in it.

For example, Dan Bunting, co-head of Activision’s Treyarch studio, was accused of sexually harassing an employee in 2017. After investigating, HR and other supervisors recommended he be terminated, but Kotick reportedly intervened to ensure he stayed on due to his success on multiple Call of Duty games.

Per the WSJ, Kotick was even the instigator in two separate incidents. In 2006, he allegedly threatened to have an assistant killed in a voicemail message, and in the following year, he reportedly fired a flight attendant on his private jet after she complained that the pilot sexually harassed her. The paper reported that both incidents were resolved with settlements.

The report also states that Jen O’Neal, one of two employees who were promoted to lead Blizzard following former CEO J. Allen Brack’s resignation, was actually paid less than her male counterpart, Mike Ybarra. In response, O’Neal had written in an internal email that she was being marginalized due to being a gay Asian-American woman. This is particularly notable since one of the issues raised in the lawsuit was that women at Activision Blizzard were routinely paid less than men, even when holding similar positions and experience levels.

Altogether, several women “both inside and outside the workplace” have accused Kotick of mistreatment, reports the WSJ, some of which he has worked to settle “quickly and quietly.” Following the publication of the report, Activision Blizzard stock dropped by more than six percent.

Activision Blizzard’s initial response

In a statement on its website, Activision Blizzard argued that the WSJ report “presents an inaccurate and misleading view” of both the company and Kotick that “ignores important changes.” Kotick also denied the report privately to employees in a video, claiming that “anyone who doubts my conviction to be the most welcoming and inclusive workplace doesn’t really appreciate how important this is to me.”

Activision Blizzard employees’ response

The ABK Workers Alliance, a group representing the game developers from the company’s Activision, Blizzard and King (ABK) divisions, quickly called for Kotick’s resignation. In protest, the group also announced plans to stage a walkout, which more than 150 employees later attended in person, according to Polygon.

“We have instituted our own Zero Tolerance Policy. We will not be silenced until Bobby Kotick has been replaced as CEO, and continue to hold our original demand for Third-Party review by an employee-chosen source,” wrote ABK Worker Alliance on Twitter.

Activision Blizzard’s board of directors’ response

Hours later, Activision’s board of directors came out to support Kotick. “The Board remains confident in Bobby Kotick’s leadership, commitment and ability to achieve these goals,” it said in a statement.

For now, it remains to be seen what action — if any — Activision Blizzard will take in response to the increased scrutiny (and share drops) that this new development in the scandal has brought on. We’ll update this story as more news becomes available.

Image credit: Flickr — Scott Jordan

Source: The Wall Street Journal