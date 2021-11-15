The Source discounts Apple’s 2021 M1 iPad Pro

The Source currently has Apple’s 2021-released M1 chip iPad Pro variants on sale as part of its broader Black Friday sale.

Find some notable iPad deals from the sale below:

“With Apple making the M1 jump with its Pro tablet line, now is a great time to get into its increasingly capable iPadOS ecosystem.” reads MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s review of the 2021 iPad Pro.

Read the 8.5/10 rated 2021 iPad Pro review here or follow this link to see how the new iPad Pro compares to its 2020 counterpart.

Source: The Source