The Source discounts Apple’s 2021 M1 iPad Pro

The Source currently has Apple’s 2021-released M1 chip iPad Pro variants on sale as part of its broader Black Friday sale.
Find some notable iPad deals from the sale below:
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) – 128GB – Wi-Fi: $949.99 (regularly $999.99)
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) – 256GB – Wi-Fi: $1,079.99 (regularly $1,129.99)
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) – 512GB – Wi-Fi: $1,329.99 (regularly $1,379.99)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) – 128GB – Wi-Fi: $1,349.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) – 256GB – Wi-Fi: $1,479.99 (regularly $1,529.99)
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) – 512GB – Wi-Fi: $1,729.9 (regularly $1,729.99)
“With Apple making the M1 jump with its Pro tablet line, now is a great time to get into its increasingly capable iPadOS ecosystem.” reads MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s review of the 2021 iPad Pro.
Read the 8.5/10 rated 2021 iPad Pro review here or follow this link to see how the new iPad Pro compares to its 2020 counterpart.
Source: The Source