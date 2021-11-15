Save $150 on Sony wireless headphones for a limited time

For anyone in the market for wireless headphones, Best Buy Canada is offering discounts of up to 60 percent off with their latest sale. The Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones are one of the best models out there for those who want a balance between noise-cancellation and excellent sound quality. And right now, you can grab a pair for $150 off their regular price.

A great pair of headphones is a necessary peripheral, even for those of us who have great sound systems at home. Whether you’re commuting, blocking out the noise of co-workers, or gaming while your children are sleeping, headphones provide an immersive experience regardless of your surroundings.

The Sony WH-CH710N offer up to 35 hours of listening on a single charge to get you through the week, and you won’t have to worry about losing your connection thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0. They feature built-in Google Assistant, active noise-cancellation, and a foldable design to easily take them with you.

Of course, no headphone would be complete without solid sound. The Sony WH-CH710N delivers one of the best sound profiles for any headphone in its price range with 30mm dome drivers and a frequency response range of 7Hz to 20,000Hz. They have a warm sound that’s not overwhelmed by the strong bass. They’re great for music, podcasts, and calls.

Buy the Sony WH-CH710N at Best Buy Canada for $99.99 (save $150)

Additional deals

If the Sony WH-CH710N aren’t what you’re looking for, check out our curated list of the best headphone deals at Best Buy below:

Image credit: Sony