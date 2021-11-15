Microsoft adds over 70 Xbox and Xbox 360 games to backwards compatible lineup

During Microsoft’s 20th anniversary Xbox stream, the tech giant confirmed that it will add over 70 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games to its fast-growing backwards compatibility lineup.
All backwards compatible titles will feature Auto HDR, with some also offering improved resolutions. Eleven games will offer FPS boost, and the feature is being added to 26 existing backwards compatible titles. Finally, Microsoft says it’s bringing FPS boost to Xbox Cloud Gaming titles, including Fallout 76 and Fallout 4.
Some of the key new standouts in the backwards compatible lineup include the entire Max Payne series, F.E.A.R, the Skate franchise and more. New original Xbox titles include Dead of Alive Ultimate, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II, Star Wars: Starfighter, Otogi and more.
Similar to past backwards compatible titles, games can be played from their disc or digitally, and if you don’t already own the titles, they’re now available in the Microsoft Store.
Breaking things down further, backwards compatible games will feature a 4x resolution increase on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One X, a 3x resolution increase with the Xbox Series S and a 2x increase with the Xbox One S and Xbox One.
New FPS boost titles include F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin, F.E.A.R. 3, Binary Domain and Nier, with the existing list featuring Gears of War franchise, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Dragon Age: Origins, Dead Space 2 & 3, Alan Wake and Sonic Generations.
Below is a full list of the titles that are part of this latest backwards compatibility update:
New backwards compatible titles
50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Aces of the Galaxy
Advent Rising
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
Avatar: The Last Airbender — The Burning Earth
Bankshot Billiards 2
Beautiful Katamari
Binary Domain
Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
Cloning Clyde
Conan
Darwinia+
Dead or Alive Ultimate
Dead or Alive 3
Dead or Alive 4
Death by Cube
Disney Universe
Disney’s Chicken Little
Elements of Destruction
F.E.A.R.
F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin
F.E.A.R. 3
F.E.A.R. Files
The First Templar
Gladius
Gunvalkyrie
Islands of Wakfu
Lego The Lord of the Rings
Manhunt
Max Payne
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
Max Payne 3
Mini Ninjas
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
MX vs. ATV Alive
MX vs. ATV™ Untamed
Nier
Novadrome
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
Otogi: Myth of Demons
Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
The Outfit
Outpost Kaloki X
Quake Arena Arcade
R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War
Red Dead Revolver
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
Ridge Racer 6
Rio
Risen
Risen 2: Dark Waters
Rock of Ages
Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
Scramble
Screwjumper!
Secret Weapons Over Normandy
Skate 2
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
Switchball
Thrillville
Thrillville: Off the Rails
Time Pilot
TimeSplitters 2
TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Toy Story Mania!
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Viva Piñata: Party Animals
Warlords
FPS boost
Alan Wake
Assassin’s Creed
Binary Domain
Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
Darksiders
Dead Space 2
Dead Space 3
Disney’s Chicken LIttle
Dragon Age: Origins
Dragon Age II
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
F.E.A.R.
F.E.A.R. 3
Fable Anniversary
Fable III
Fallout 3
Fallout: New Vegas
Far Cry 3
Final Fantasy XIII-2
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War: Judgment
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Kameo: Elements of Power
Lego: The Lord of the Rings
Medal of Honor: Airborne
Mirror’s Edge
Nier
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
Rock of Ages
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Sonic Generations
Sonic Unleashed
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Xbox Cloud Gaming – FPS boost
Battlefield 4
Beholder Complete Edition
Dishonored Definitive Edition
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
Dragon Age: Inquisition
Dragon Age: Origins
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
The Evil Within 2
Fable Anniversary
Fable III
Fallout 3
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Fallout: New Vegas
The Gardens Between
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War 4
Gears of War: Judgment
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Halo Wars 2
Kameo: Elements of Power
MotoGP 20
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
Prey
ReCore
Shadow Warrior 2
Steep
Titanfall 2
Two Point Hospital
Wasteland 3
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
Image credit: Xbox