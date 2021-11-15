There’s a fix coming for missing ‘Magic Eraser’ on the Pixel 6

Some Pixel 6 users have lost access to ‘Magic Eraser,’ Google Photos’ coolest new feature, after downloading a recent update.

The tool, which lets you remove people from the background of photos, started disappearing on some Pixel 6 users’ devices shortly after the smartphone series’ release. Thankfully, Google is working on a fix, according to Android Central. While the feature vanishing is caused by an early rollout of the Magic Eraser, it’s strange that the update only affected some users.

If you’re Magic Eraser is gone, you can head over to the Google Photos app properties and uninstall updates to make it appear again. Then, head to the Google Photos app on the Play Store and download the correct update.

In other Pixel 6 news, Google also recently released a fix for the Pixel 6 related to Google Assistant randomly calling people in your contacts list.

Source: Android Central