If you can’t play Halo Infinite’s multiplayer yet, you aren’t alone

Be patient, Spartans

By Patrick O'Rourke @Patrick_ORourke
Nov 15, 20212:34 PM EST
Halo Infinite

Despite being surprised released earlier today ahead of the full game’s December 8th launch, some people are still unable to play Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode.

According to a @HaloSupport and Larry Hryb (Major Nelson), Microsoft’s director of programming at Xbox live, the beta build is still “working through” 343 Industries’ systems and should appear shortly.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. The game is also part of Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.

This story will be updated when Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is more widely available.

Image credit: 343 Industries 

